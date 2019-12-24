Facebook users help police catch breakfast sandwich thief

Edgerton police caught a breakfast sandwich thief with the help of Facebook users.

Officer Brody Kapellen monitors the Edgerton Police Department Facebook page.

Police were notified of a theft at Kwik Trip gas station on North Main St. on Saturday morning. They had a photo of a suspect from a surveillance camera but were unable to immediately identify him.

“We don’t often post suspect photos, but when we run into a dead end, we need the public’s help,” officer Brody Kapellen said.

Monday morning, Kapellen posted the suspect’s photo on the department’s Facebook page, which has more than 3,000 followers.

He said in 10 minutes, three people called or messaged him with the name of the suspect. Nearly 18,000 people saw the post by Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s very beneficial,” Kapellen said. “Normally in the past, we would've had to do a neighborhood canvas if we had a picture of someone. With cameras everywhere now… (we are) able to put it out to over 3,000 people with the click of a mouse. It makes it a lot easier to identify someone.”

Kapellen said his department follows every virtual lead as if it was made in person.

“We’ll follow those [virtual] leads, and if they turn out to be not true or accurate, then we’ll just discard them like we’d do in any other investigation,” he said.

According to Kapellen, the suspect, who police did not publicly name at the time of the interview, received a municipal ticket for theft.

