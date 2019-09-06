Fall River School Board abruptly fires superintendent

The Fall River School Board abruptly terminated the employment of Superintendent Michael Garrow in a meeting last Wednesday.

According to minutes on Aug. 23, the Board went into a closed session to discuss the “employment of [the] District Administrator.”

After nearly four hours of discussion, the Board voted 5-0 to terminate employment of the District Administrator “effective immediately.”

According to the Columbia County school district’s website, Garrow is the only District Administrator.

In an Aug. 26 meeting, the Board then discussed plans to fill the position of District Administrator.

Fall River Board President Keith Miller said in an email to NBC15 that Garrow's employment concluded Sept. 4.

Miller says that Garrow's firing "was necessitated through matters brought to our attention that did not originate at the Fall River School District."

"We must decide what is going to be the best fit for the District and for this time period in the school year. We know hiring a superintendent at this point in the school year will be challenging and the pool of willing and likely candidates at a minimum," Miller said.

Miller added that until the vacancy is filled, district personnel will try to fill the duties of the District Administrator.

Fall River School Board will meet again Sept. 9 to discuss filling the Superintendent position following Garrow’s termination.

According to HGNNews.com, Garrow was also fired as Administrator of the Milton School District in 2012, following an investigation into a complaint about his conduct.

