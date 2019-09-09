Fall River School Board meets to discuss filling vacant superintendent position

The Fall River School Board voted to create an interim superintendent position, following the termination of former superintendent Michael Garrow.

Michael Garrow

As NBC15 reported, the board voted 5-0 to terminate the employment of Garrow. He officially left the job on Sept. 4.

After more than an hour in closed session, the board decided to post a job ad for an interim superintendent position for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

The board also discussed the vacant business manager position. Members voted to table that job posting, and seek help through CESA 5 and other financial businesses for support.

Board members say the future of the positions are still uncertain, but they hope the decision will benefit the district as a whole.

“I’m optimistic about the results. I think that, as a school we’ve kind of gone through this shock, and now we’re stabilized. And I’m just optimistic that we have a great school, a great staff,” says Paul Osterhaus, vice president of the Fall River School District Board.

Osterhaus says the board made its discussion with feedback from the community.

“We identified some options, we and the community put down pros and cons,” he says. “A lot of good conversation. And we felt like that’s the best way for us to move forward quickly 00:31 to support our students and staff.”

The board will meet again Thursday to follow-up on the creation of the superintendent post. Details are not immediately available.

NBC15 News also reached out to the Department of Public Instruction, following an investigation into Garrow’s lifetime administrative license. Representatives say state statute prohibits the release of information involved in an ongoing investigation.

Garrow was also fired as Administrator of the Milton School District in 2012, following an investigation into a complaint about his conduct.

