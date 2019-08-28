Fall River School STEM lab encourages future thinking for students

The small community Fall River, just outside of Columbus, is hoping to make an impact on their 242 students' future with their new STEM lab.

"They're staring at it, they're just mesmerized by what's taking place so it's definitely lit a spark for our kids in terms of their interest and it's also brought some great creativity for some new projects that our kids are doing too," Dr. Michael Garrow, District Administrator, said.

The STEM lab has a 3-D printer, laser wood cutter and two additional labs that offer STEM related classes.

"We have a woods lab, we have a wielding lab, we're doing metals. Across the street from our school we also have an automotive area where we just received a car from Madison College. So really we're offering just about every area of STEM you could think of right now," Dr. Michael Garrow, District Administrator, said.

The goal is to get kids to start thinking about potential careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The school has specialized STEM teachers as well to help facilitate the lessons.

"We talk about things, we do it on paper, but this allows students to make what their learning come to life and hold it in their hand," Brian Anderson, STEM teacher at Fall River, said.

The STEM lab was a part of the recent referendum and other grants the district applied for. They are expanding the STEM teaching efforts to the elementary school level. The community has been supportive of the STEM focused classes administrators said.

"We are a tight knit community, we want our fall river kids to be successful whether they stay in our local community, whether they move out of state, out of the country wherever they go we want them to be successful. Everything we do is to make that happen," Dr. Garrow said.

For schools who do not have STEM focused classes administrators said students should look into clubs that have to do with robotics, science, technology and mathematics.