Fall back safely as daylight saving time ends

Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 3, and while people change their clocks, Wisconsin officials are asking them to conduct safety checks.

“As you reset the clocks, take a moment to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and check the supplies in your emergency kits,” said Dr. Darrell Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “The few minutes it takes to make sure they are working properly and are fully stocked could help save your life.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of every five home fire deaths occurred when smoke detectors were either not present or not working properly. Detectors should be tested monthly and should be replaced every 10 years.

ReadyWisconsin also suggests people to check their furnace or wood-burning stove before colder weather sets in. They recommend hiring a professional to make sure it is in good working order and vents properly.

Approximately 500 people are treated at hospital emergency rooms across the state annually for carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Health officials say many of these cases could be prevented by having working carbon monoxide detectors. Those devices should be replaced every five years.

Officials also suggest to check emergency kits at home for expired products or items. Pay attention to batteries, first aid supplies and food. Having a well-stocked kit is important, in the event of lost power or stuck at home during a winter storm.

While you prepare your home emergency kit, make sure there is a kit ready in you car. For a car winter emergency kit, have flares, a flashlight, batteries, warm clothes, blanket, water, snacks, shovel, reflective hazard triangle, jumper cables, sand, and winter hat and gloves in case you are stranded in the elements.