Fall harvest continues to run behind schedule

With Halloween a little over a week away, October is more than halfway done. Farmers are taking advantage of every break in the weather they can to get the fall harvest in.

Wisconsin had 4.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 20, 2019, according to the USDA'a National Agricultural Statistics Service. Temperatures were below normal early in the week, then warmed up towards the weekend. Drizzly, overcast conditions and intermittent showers alternated with clear, sunny skies.

Progress was made in harvesting corn silage, soybeans, hay, and corn for high moisture grain. Through soil moisture fells lightly, fields remained a muddy mess and reports once again noted widespread rutting and stuck machinery. Some reports that a later harvest could delay planting of winter wheat.

Wisconsin's corn for silage harvest is up to 69 percent from 48 percent last week. However, this is well behind the 91 percent average to date. Last year at this time, 95 percent of the crop was reported harvested.

It's a similar situation in the soybean department with 32 percent of the crop being reported in, up from 15 percent last week. Numbers are well behind the 55 percent average to date. This is similar to last years pace which was 34 percent as of this week.