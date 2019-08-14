Fall is almost here, and SPAM is jumping on the pumpkin spice bandwagon

As fall approaches, more and more companies are announcing their holiday-themed products. But here’s one you probably would never have expected: Pumpkin Spice SPAM.

The Daily Meal, a website covering the latest news on food and drinks, reported that Pumpkin Spice SPAM is a reality and it’s set to be launched on Sept. 23. But it will only be available on Spam.com and Walmart.com.

SPAM has not yet made the official announcement.

In 2017, SPAM joked about it in a Facebook post. But it certainly sparked a spirited conversation among SPAM connoisseurs.