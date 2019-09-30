Fall is getting warmer across southern Wisconsin

With near record highs across southern Wisconsin, many are wondering where the fall temperatures are! While Monday was certainly uncharacteristically warm, the overall trend has been for summer temperatures to start earlier in the spring and last later into the fall time season.

With the warming effects of climate change, this is a trend not only locally but across the United States. Our partners at Climate Central analyzed how autumn temperatures have changed over the past half-century, finding that fall has warmed by an average of 2.5°F nationwide since 1970.

Of the 244 cities analyzed, 95% (229) recorded an increase—with more than half experiencing a rise of 2°F or more. The seven highest increases have all come in the western U.S.—led by Reno, Nevada (7.7°F), Las Vegas, Nevada (5.9°F), and El Paso, Texas (5.4°F). Fall has been the fastest warming season in Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.

With summer temperatures stretching further into the meteorological fall season—with the last characteristically hot day of summer occurring later in the year for many areas. As a result, energy demands for cooling (and the ensuing air conditioning costs) remain high, and warm-season woes such as allergies, mosquitoes and ticks linger longer. Additionally, important natural events such as bird migration, hibernation and fruit ripening are occurring ‘off schedule’, with the extent of these impacts on ecosystem health and biodiversity not yet fully understood.

The national trend in fall temperatures is from NOAA/NCEI Climate at a Glance for September through November from 1970-2018. Individual city temperature trends are calculated using data from the Applied Climate Information System for the same period. Displayed trend lines on city analyses are based on a mathematical linear regression.