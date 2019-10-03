Fallen Fire Capt. Cory Barr to be honored at national ceremony

This weekend, thousands will attend the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Fallen Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Cory Barr will be one of the 119 recognized in a ceremony on Sunday.

Capt. Barr’s widow, Abby Barr, their twin daughters, family, Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison and more will attend.

Abby Barr said she is not sure what to expect, but said it will give her a chance to both honor her husband and meet other wives who have gone through the same thing.

“I am hoping to be able to go and come back with a new perspective and gratitude for what they have done for Cory,” she said.

Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison said it will be an opportunity to celebrate the life of Capt. Barr and provide closure.

“This has been a long road for the Sun Prairie Fire Dept. in regards to what we have gone through with the loss of Cory,” he said.

Abby Barr said she is looking forward to a growing support system and seeing the camaraderie of firefighters on a national level.

“The chief likes to use the phrase never forget, this is an opportunity for us to never forget him and his sacrifice,” she said.

She said she plans to go back to the memorial in future years to volunteer. Chief Garrison said Capt. Barr will also be recognized at the Final Alarm Ceremony in Wisconsin Rapids on Oct. 12.

