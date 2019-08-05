Family honors daughter's memory at Sunflower Days

Eight years after their daughter's passing, a family is honoring her memory surrounded by what she loved most, sunflowers.

Chandra's House of Hope is named after Chandra Judith Ann Hill who lost her life to a heroin addiction and mental health struggles. Her father, Dennis Hill, has started a movement in memory of his daughter called Journey for Chandra with a goal of raising awareness and talking about addiction and mental health disorders.

Hill spoke with NBC15 about the experience at Sunflower Days.