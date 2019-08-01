Family: Girl killed at Jellystone Park was 'exactly where she was expected to walk'

The family of a 7-year-old girl who died at Jellystone Park Campground and Resort in Lake Delton on Sunday has released a statement.

The family said their "beloved daughter and sister, Mckenzie Aucapina, was struck and run over while walking to the pool on a shared pathway/roadway of Jellystone Park in the Wisconsin Dells. We believe the pickup tuck was owned by the park and driven by a 76-year-old employee of the park. It's still unclear why the employee did not see her or was not able to stop after seeing her. It's important to us that people understand that Mckenzie was walking exactly where she was expected to walk on the path/roadway to the pool and restrooms. She was pronounced dead at the scene. We hope to work with the park in getting a better understanding how this could have happened and how to make sure it never happens to another child or family again. We ask that people respect our privacy while we honor and remember our beautiful Mckenzie and grieve during this very difficult time."

Aucapina was hit just before 10:30 a.m. when the pickup truck drove to the top of a hill, according to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say he was not speeding at the time.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s office is calling this an accident and says the incident remains under investigation.