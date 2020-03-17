Watt family reunion in the Steel City

It's a Watt family reunion in Pittsburgh as Derek Watt has agreed to a contract with the Steelers, joining his brother T.J. who is a Pro Bowl linebacker for the franchise as well.

The three-year, $9.75 million contract will make Derek Watt one of the highest paid fullbacks in the NFL. Derek will also be the second highest earner out of his brothers in the NFL as T.J. will make $1.7 million this year and J.J. makes $15 million for the Houston Texans.

Pittsburgh used a fullback for just 16% of their snaps last season but Derek will be valued as a special teams asset. Watt's 16 special-teams tackles from last season will fill the void left behind by captain Tyler Matakevich who signed with the Buffalo Bills. Matakevich totaled 16 special-teams tackles as well, playing 340 special-teams snaps while Watt played 326 last season for the Chargers.

All three Watt brothers who all played college football for the University of Wisconsin will be together when the Steelers host the Houston Texans during the upcoming season.

Derek faced J.J. last year in a Chargers loss to the Texans in week three and T.J. during a loss to the Steelers in week six.

T.J. and Derek are the second set of brothers on the Steelers' roster joining running back Trey Edmunds and safety Terrell Edmunds.