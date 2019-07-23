Family and 2 dogs displaced after kitchen fire on north side

A kitchen fire forced a family of four and two dogs out of an apartment Tuesday morning on Madison's north side.

The Madison Fire Department said crews were called to the Kennedy Heights apartments near Northport Drive just before 3 a.m.

Officials said crews quickly extinguished the fire in the kitchen, but the unit had significant fire and smoke damage.

All four residents and two dogs were safely evacuated, and the Red Cross provided assistance.

Damage estimates are not yet available.