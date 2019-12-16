Family brings Christmas spirit to elderly Dodgeville residents

This December, a Mineral Point family is bringing the Christmas spirit straight to elderly residents in Dodgeville. The Arthur family is not just offering gifts and company; they are also bringing the sounds of the holidays everywhere they go.

Amy Arthur, mom to five kids, has been singing with her children since they were toddlers.

"We usually do a program at church, we sing at church," Arthur explained.

In December, she and her kids are putting all that practice to good use—by going caroling.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to come and bring some Christmas cheer," Arthur explained.

Arthur and her children are trying to spread some holiday magic to elderly Dodgeville residents in local nursing homes.

"We love to see the smiles on the residents faces and hear them sing along to the well-known Christmas hymns," Arthur said.

Pat Harris and Alice Noble are two residents at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center, where the Arthur family visited on Monday. Harris and Noble both enjoyed the performance and sang along.

"They did a very nice job, the children did," Harris said. Noble added, "And they dressed up real nice too."

The two women said singing along with the Arthur kids brought back memories of their own childhood.

"The memories of the old days, the days when we sang [those songs] and walking to and from school," Harris remembered.

Elderly residents at the nearby Dodgevilla apartment complex also got a visit from the caroling family.

"I don't get out to church as much as I'd like to, so it's nice to have something like that, especially this time of the year," said Jane Lucky, one of the residents, adding, "What a beautiful family!"

For some residents, it was a reminder of what the holidays and Christmas are all about.

"It's the getting together with the family and catching up on things that have happened," Harris said. Noble chimed in, adding, "And a nice meal."

Arthur and her kids will continue caroling. They plan to visit the Sienna Crest assisted living facility Thursday.

However, Arthur's plans go beyond December. She wants to keep bringing music to nursing homes all year round.