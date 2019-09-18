Family displaced after apartment fire on Madison's west side

A family of three is displaced on Madison’s west side after a fire broke out at an apartment building.

Dane County Communications says the fire was reported in the 5800 block of Russet Road around 9:50 p.m.

Authorities say three people were sleeping when a fire alarm went off, and smoke was discovered in a hallway. When fire crews arrived, they were able to get the three people inside the apartment unit to safety.

It was then determined the fire was coming from the kitchen and was contained.

As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Madison Fire officials say people living in three of the four units in the building had returned home. However, the family living in the unit where the fire started were not allowed back inside.

No reports of injuries at this time. Fire officials estimate $10,000 worth of damage.