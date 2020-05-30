Family displaced after fire at Janesville home

Six people are displaced from a single family home in Janesville after a fire late Friday night.

The Janesville Fire Dept. responded to a report for a residential fire with smoke and flames showing around 11:52 p.m.

Firefighters were able to limit the majority of the fire damage in the one-story home to a bedroom after fighting flames on the outside of the house.

The Janesville Fire Dept. says one person was treated on the scene for a minor injury.

Authorities estimate the total loss to be about $78,000.

The Janesville Police Dept., Milton Fire Dept., and the Rock County Sheriff's Dept. all responded.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.