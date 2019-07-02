Family displaced after fire destroys Beloit home

A Beloit family is displaced after a fire destroyed their home Tuesday afternoon.

Beloit fire department received word of the fire around 3:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue, about two blocks away from the fire station.

When crews arrived, they found that the entire north side of the house was on fire. Fortunately the family was able to escape from the home unharmed.

Crews were able to put out the fire, but the department says the house is at a total loss.

Beloit fire says that the family did leave two dogs in the basement of the home, and crews were able to rescue the two dogs.

Right now crews do not know the cause of the fire.

Fire departments from across southern Wisconsin responded to the fire.