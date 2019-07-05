House fire in Town of Fulton ruled accidental

The Edgerton Fire Department reports a fire that destroyed a home in the Town of Fulton has been ruled accidental, and was caused by items discarded in a waste container on the outside of the garage.

The home is located on East Meadow Circle.

According to the Edgerton Fire Department, the call came in just after midnight. Officials were on scene for nearly five hours.

While the Edgerton Fire Department determine where the fire originated, they cannot definitively determine which items in the waste container may have sparked the fire.

The fire chief said two residents, their daughter, and two granddaughters were home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

