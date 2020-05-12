Family dog dies in Watertown house fire

A family lost one of four dogs in a house fire that caused more than $100,000 in damage in Watertown on Monday.

The Watertown Fire Department said the fire started around 9:42 a.m. in the 900 block of Sand Street. The first arriving units found a house completely filled with smoke.

Everyone in the family and three dogs were able to safely get out of the house, according to officials. One dog was not able to escape, and although first responders performed CPR, it died at the scene.

Fire officials said the fire started in the home's basement. Investigators determined it to be an accident, caused by electrical overload. Fire damage estimates are about $120,000.

The family of three has been displaced by the fire and the Red Cross is assisting them.

The Watertown Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Watertown Police Department, Ixonia, Lake Mills Fire, Lake Mills EMS, Hustisford, Waterloo, Clyman, Lebanon, Jefferson and Sullivan. Western Lakes and Hustisford Fire Department also provided coverage at the station.