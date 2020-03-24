Dog is so happy his family is working from home he sprains his tail

Rolo the dachshund loves his family. Maybe a little too much.

The 7-year-old pooch has knocked his tail out of whack.

It seems that he just couldn’t stop wagging it with his family working from home during the coronavirus outbreak.

“So my dog has been so happy that everyone is home for quarantine, that his tail has stopped working, so we went to the vet and the vet said ‘he had sprained his tail from excessively wagging it,’” Rolo’s owner, Emma Smith, posted on Twitter.

Things were getting better for Rolo in the days after visiting the vet.

“For those asking, he is currently on pain relief and the vet said he should be healed within a week,” Smith said. “He is super happy and there is now movement from side to side, but he is struggling to lift it up in the air.”

We feel your pain, Rolo.

