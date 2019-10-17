Family found living on remote farm with no contact with outside world for 9 years

A family of six was discovered inside a remote farm in the Netherlands, where it is believed they lived in isolation for nine years, CNN reports.

The father and five children were found in the small village of Ruinerwold. A sixth adult child had left and was the one who alerted police, CNN reports.

No one knew the family was there, even though the village has just a few thousand residents.

Police arrested a 58-year-old man who rented the property, CNN reports.

Authorities said they are still trying to determine the link between the arrested man and the family, and they believe the family has been living there since 2010, according to CNN.