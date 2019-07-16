Residence damaged by late night gunfire in Madison

Police are investigating after gunfire damaged a residence on the south side of Madison late Monday night.

A Post Rd. father was in the kitchen, with one of his children in the living room, when both heard what they initially thought to be fireworks at 11:35 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department.

That was until glass of their front door shattered.

Two other children were sleeping upstairs at the time of the late night gunfire. Officers later located two additional areas of damage – both to the home's siding - that appeared to have been caused by bullets.

There were no injuries, and no evidence to indicate any bullet rounds penetrated the interior of the house, according to the department.

At this time, investigators believe the family was not specifically targeted as they do not appear to be involved in conflicts with anyone.

Officers talked with another community member who reported hearing a series of bangs. This witness also first thought they were related to fireworks.