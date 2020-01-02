Family member beats man after finding him in room with two young children

Deputies say a family member beat a 60-year-old man after he was found in a room with two young children.

The Spotsylvania, Virginia County Sheriff’s Office was called to a disturbance along Luce Lane in the early morning of Dec. 29.

When they arrived, they found Mark Stanley suffering from facial injuries, along with another man - who had a handgun - approaching Stanley. Deputies told him to drop the weapon, and he did.

Officials said Stanley, of North Carolina, was visiting family for the holidays.

One of the family members woke up and decided to check on his two children, ages two and three. When he opened the door, deputies said he found Stanley “in the room with the children nude from the waist down.”

When the family member asked what Stanley was doing, Stanley pushed the man out of the room and locked the door.

“The family member forced entry into the room and began beating Mr. Stanley,” officials said.

Stanley was taken to the hospital for his injuries before being transported to Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The children were also taken to the hospital to be "evaluated for injuries. "

The family member was not charged and Stanley could face more charges as the investigation continues.