Family of 3 among those killed by tornadoes in Tennessee

A wife, husband and their 2-year-old child were among those killed by tornadoes in central Tennessee last Tuesday.

Josh, Erin and little Sawyer Kimberlin lived in Cookeville, according to a family member, and they were church members at the Church of Christ at Colonial Heights, sister station WVLT reports.

Soon after the community learned the Kimberlin's had died, their church set up the GoFundMe for the family.

The fundraiser has already exceeded its goal of $10,000 within hours of going up. That money will be used for funeral expenses, the family says.

As NBC15 News has reported, at least 24 people were killed after the tornadoes hit, mostly in the county of Putnam, while others are still missing.

