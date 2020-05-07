Family of Family Dollar security guard receives gifts, honors from Mich. mayor

Calvin Munerlyn's family received some gifts and honors in his name from the city of Flint six days after he was shot and killed on the job.

Munerlyn was working as a security guard at the Family Dollar store on Fifth Street when he was shot during a dispute that started over the store's policy requiring customers to wear a face mask.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley awarded Cayetta Munerlyn, who is Calvin's daughter, her high school diploma Thursday on her 18th birthday. She is graduating with a 4.0 grade point average from Madison Academy as a member of the National Honors Society.

Neeley also gave Cayetta a custom face mask embroidered with "Remembering Duper," which was her father's nickname. He is asking all Flint residents to wear a mask in honor of Calvin Munerlyn.

Neeley gave the Munerlyn family a key to the city in Calvin's name and a flag that flew over the Michigan Capitol in Lansing.

Four people from the same family are charged with Munerlyn's murder. Sharmel Teague and her daughter, Brya Bishop, are in the Genesee County Jail.

A manhunt continues for Larry Teague and Ramonyea Bishop, who is Sharmel's son and Brya's brother.

Investigators say 24-year-old Brya Bishop was at the Family Dollar on Fifth Street in Flint around 1:40 p.m. on May 1 with her mother, 45-year-old Sharmel Teague. Teague was wearing a face mask as required, but Bishop was not.

Calvin Munerlyn confronted Brya Bishop about not wearing a mask, which is required under an order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Family Dollar's policy.

Teague allegedly got into an argument with Munerlyn and spit at him. She and Bishop left the store and police say Teague called her husband, 44-year-old Larry Teague.

He and Sharmel's son, 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop, returned to the store and got into an argument with Munerlyn, according to Leyton. Witnesses heard Larry Teague and Bishop ask who disrespected Sharmel.

Bishop allegedly pulled out a gun during the argument and shot Munerlyn in the head. He died later Friday at Hurley Medical Center.