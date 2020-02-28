Family of Molson Coors shooter feel 'terrible sadness and heartache'

The family of the man accused of killing five co-workers at the Molson Coors complex say they feel "terrible sadness and heartache over the tragic incident."

According to the letter sent from the family's attorney, Craig Mastantuono, the family says "We are shocked and dismayed to learn of the apparent involvement and death of our family member.

"We sincerely extend our sympathy, compassion and prayers

to the victims and families who lost their loved ones," according to the letter.

As NBC15 News reported, the 51-year-old suspect shot and killed his five co-workers before turning the gun on himself last Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Police Department identified the five victims as well as the alleged shooter.

The victims are:

Jesus Valle Jr., 33, Milwaukee

Gennady Levshetz, 61, Mequon

Trevor Wetselaar, 33, Milwaukee

Dana Walk, 57, Delafield

Dale Hudson, 60, Waukesha

Police have not released possible motives for the shooting at this time.