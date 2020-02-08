Family of four injured in two-vehicle crash

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says Kevin Abbott-Strittmatter Jr. was arrested for 2nd offense OWI Causing Injury after hitting a family of four driving on the road.

Authorities say around 10:45 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on CTH M in Westport. The family of four and Abbott-Strittmatter were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old man from Waunakee was also cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Light, No Insurance, and for having Open Intoxicants. After consenting to a blood draw, he was booked into the Dane County Jail.