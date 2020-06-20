Family of woman who portrayed Aunt Jemima opposes move to change brand

An East Texas family is not happy about the ‘brand changing’ of a popular pancake syrup: Aunt Jemima.

The iconic ‘Aunt Jemima’ has long standing ties with the city of Hawkins, and a goodwill ambassador named ‘Lillian Richard.’

Living in Forney, Vera Harris is the family historian for the Richard family of Hawkins, and could hardly believe a big part of their family legacy, the 'Aunt Jemima' brand, was about to be erased from supermarket shelves.

"A lot of people want it removed. We want the world to know that our cousin Lillian was one of the Aunt Jemima's and she made an honest living. We would ask that you reconsider just wiping all that away. There wasn't a lot of jobs, especially for black women back in that time. She was discovered by Quaker Oats to be their brand person," Vera says.

Lillian Richard became a good will ambassador for Quaker Oats and for decades portrayed Aunt Jemima all over Texas.

"She made an honest living out of it for a number of years. She toured around Texas," Harris says.

In the Fouke community just outside Hawkins is a historic marker dedicated to Lillian Richard who's recognized as one of several women who portrayed Aunt Jemima.

And the family is proud of what she did.

"She was considered a hero on Hawkins, and we are proud of that. We do not want that history erased," says Vera.

Harris says her family feels that activism has gone too far.

"I wish we would take a breath, and not just get ride of everything. because good or bad , it is our history. Removing that wipes away a part of me. A part of each of us. We are proud of our cousin," Vera says.

Lillian Richard died in 1956 after working 23 years for the Quaker Oats company.

Harris says herself and the Richards family are also against the renaming of military bases, as many of their relatives are veterans.