Family returns home after truck crashes through garage

A pickup truck crashed into the roof and garage of a Beloit condo Saturday afternoon. The family that lives in the condo returned home on Monday.

The call came in at about 4:26 p.m., for the incident in the 2900 block of Park Avenue. People were inside at the time of the crash but there were no reported injuries.

A family is back in their home after a truck soar 15 ft in the air into their garage. A damage estimate tonight on @nbc15_madison @wmtvmadisoncw pic.twitter.com/dnYNHVO9Tb — Morgan Wolfe (@Morgan_Wolfe_) October 14, 2019

Police identified the driver as 37-year-old Pieter Bruner as the driver of the truck. According to Town of Beloit Police Chief Ronald Northrop, Bruner was traveling at a high speed when his truck left the roadway into an empty water retention area. The car became airborne, traveling about 20 yards before crashing into the roof.

Bruner was arrested for third offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and reckless driving.

The Town of Beloit Fire Department and Town of Beloit Fire Department were on scene for more than two hours as the truck was being removed from the house.

The garage area of the condo is extensively damaged. Right now, authorities still have not made a estimate for all the damage.

The City of Beloit Fire Department sent a squad and an ambulance to assist with the incident. The City of Beloit Police Department also provided mutual aid to the incident. Dewey’s Towing and Recovery removed the vehicle from the house.