Family sentenced for chaining, caging special needs child

Autauga County Circuit Judge Sibley Reynolds in Alabama sentenced five family members who pleaded guilty various child abuse charges for their involvement in a child neglect case.

The defendants were arrested in 2018 after the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a child was living in a cage. Investigators found a male child with special needs who was naked, severely malnourished and chained inside a dog kennel. The child had injuries from the chains which were held together with a padlock. The victim was transported to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham and underwent lengthy treatment.

Danielle Nicole Martin, the child’s mother, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after entering a blind plea agreement for aggravated child abuse. This is the maximum sentence for a Class B felony.

Martin’s attorney told the judge she never intended to inflict harm on the child.

“This 13-year-old child was treated like a dog by his mother, we feel a 20-year maximum sentence is appropriate," Prosecutor Josh Cochrane responded.

Martin, who was already detained by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office returned to the Autauga Metro Jail after sentencing.

Vickie Higginbotham, the child’s grandmother, also received the maximum 20-year sentence for aggravated child abuse. She too entered a blind plea agreement in this case. Higginbotham did not speak during the sentencing but gave a thumbs up to family members in the courtroom as she was escorted back to the jail.