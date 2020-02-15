Family, pets safe after fire in Janesville home

A Janesville family is safe following a chimney fire at their home.

According to the Janesville Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to 2200 Ruger Avenue at 7:31 p.m. for a chimney fire.

Upon arrival, authorities found a single family residence with light smoke showing.

The residents reported everyone, including pets, were out safely. The owner reported that they had a fire in the fireplace and noted smoke before dinner. The family believed it was a venting issue and went to the basement to check. The owner attempted to extinguish the fire with a bucket of water, then realized he needed to evacuate family and pets.

It took crews over an hour to fully extinguish the flames.

No one was incident in the incident. There was an estimated $80,000 in damage. The family is staying with friends.