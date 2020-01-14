Family's pets don't make it out alive after home catches fire in Evansville

A family’s pets did not make it out alive after their Evansville house went up in flames Tuesday afternoon.

The Evansville Fire District says no one was home during the fire, in the 300 block of West Liberty Street in Evansville, in Rock County, around 4 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No estimate of damage to the home has been released.

Authorities say that after an hour, crews had controlled the flames. However, due to the age of the home, the framing allowed the flames to spread quickly into the structure’s cracks and crannies.

Crews spent another three hours fully extinguishing those flames.

Fire department from Footville, Orfordville, Brooklyn, Stoughton and Milton also responded.

Crews left the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

