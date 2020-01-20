Fans greet Green Bay Packers as they return home

The Packers returned to Green Bay with their heads held high, one day after falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

The Packers lost 37-20 to the 49ers, who now head off against Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Feb. 2, 2020 in Super Bowl 54.

Regardless, dozens of die-hard Packers fans greeted the players as they returned home early Monday morning.

TMJ4 reports that while the fans know it’s a tough loss, they’ll go on focusing on the positives – like the Packers, led by head coach Mike LaFleur, get ready for the fall 2020 season.

