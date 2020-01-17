Fans will cheer on the Packers at Green Bay pep rally

Green Bay Packers fans will have another chance to cheer on the Packers to victory at a downtown pep rally.

The city is holding a pep rally at 3:30 p.m. Friday ahead of the NFC Championship. It takes place at the Packers Heritage Trail Plaza.

Downtown Green Bay Inc. says the tailgate-style rally will include stadium music from Q90, as well as a Packers polka and the Green Bay Preble pep band and drum line.

The Salvation Army will provide free hot chocolate.

Packers president Mark Murphy will help fire up the crowd, and Mayor Eric Genrich will discuss his wager with the mayor of San Francisco.

There will also be a roving street magician and Packers-themed vehicles.

Frank from Let Me Be Frank Productions will emcee the event.