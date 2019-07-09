Farm Aid Festival returns to Wisconsin in September

Farm Aid's annual music and food festival will return to America's Dairtyland on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy.

The event will feature performances from several famous artists including Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds and more, according to the news release.

“With devastating weather, low prices and harmful farm and trade policies, America’s family farmers are facing immense challenges to hold on to their farms. It’s not right. Family farmers are essential for all of us,” Farm Aid President and Founder Willie Nelson said. “By bringing our festival to the heart of the struggle, we will stand side by side with farmers. At Farm Aid 2019, we’ll highlight solutions and show our support for family farmers’ contributions to our health, economy and environment.”

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m.