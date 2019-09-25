Thursday at 10 - #FarmNeighborsCare: Taking care of farmers' mental health

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 7:10 AM, Sep 26, 2019

SOUTHERN WISCONSIN (WMTV) -- "The farming community has always been - lace up your boot straps and go do it again," said Ben Huber, a Green County agronomist.

The Wisconsin Farm Center (DATCAP) provides financial, wellness, and other support to farmers across the state. This is at no cost to farmers. Call the Wisconsin Farm Center: 1-800-942-2474. Office hours and toll free calls are available from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It's a mantra that every farm family lives by, but what about when that way of thinking isn't enough?

As Wisconsin continues to lead the nation in family farm bankruptcies, it's important to remember, it's more than a job. It's a livelihood. Now, several organizations are working to break the silence.

Because of the high stress that comes along with the job, farmers are at a greater risk of suicide. There has been some discrepancies with actual numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the CDC doesn't have an exact number, it reports that farming is among the top 10 occupations at risk for higher levels of suicide. Many in the agricultural industry believe the actual number could be higher than many believe, because often times farm suicides are masked as farm related accidents.

Thursday night, only on NBC15 News at 10, Amy Pflugshaupt takes a look at some of the local resources that are available to farmers statewide and how one local agronomist is a voice invoking a cultural shift among America's toughest people.

If you are having a mental health emergency:

Dane County 24-hour Crisis Line at 608-280-2600

Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK or (800) SUICIDE

Dane County Clerk of Courts (regarding the commitment process) at (608) 266-4311

Ben Huber is an agronomist in Green Co. After writing a blog post, "Keeping Our “Head” in the Game," it was picked up by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. He's one of many voices looking to invoke a cultural shift among America's toughest people. He's encouraging the to open and and talk about the tough times on the farm.
The Wisconsin Farm Center is housed inside the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protections in Madison. Office hours and the toll free are available from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weekdays. You can also contact the Farm Center by email at farmcenter@wisconsin.gov.
Tracy Brandel is an economic specialist, working at the Wisconsin Farm Center. Every day there are a dozen or so calls that come into their offices as farmers and farm families try to navigate this difficult time in the industry. Questions range from: "How do I pass my farm on to my children?" "How do I get health insurance?" "The money is running out. What do I do?" Brandel explains to NBC15's Amy Pflugshaupt how the voucher program helps farmers. Farmers can get three vouchers good for one hour sessions with professionals in their community. This could be services for health, wellness, financial, or other.
 