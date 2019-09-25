Thursday at 10 - #FarmNeighborsCare: Taking care of farmers' mental health

"The farming community has always been - lace up your boot straps and go do it again," said Ben Huber, a Green County agronomist.

The Wisconsin Farm Center (DATCAP) provides financial, wellness, and other support to farmers across the state. This is at no cost to farmers. Call the Wisconsin Farm Center: 1-800-942-2474. Office hours and toll free calls are available from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It's a mantra that every farm family lives by, but what about when that way of thinking isn't enough?

As Wisconsin continues to lead the nation in family farm bankruptcies, it's important to remember, it's more than a job. It's a livelihood. Now, several organizations are working to break the silence.

Because of the high stress that comes along with the job, farmers are at a greater risk of suicide. There has been some discrepancies with actual numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the CDC doesn't have an exact number, it reports that farming is among the top 10 occupations at risk for higher levels of suicide. Many in the agricultural industry believe the actual number could be higher than many believe, because often times farm suicides are masked as farm related accidents.

Thursday night, only on NBC15 News at 10, Amy Pflugshaupt takes a look at some of the local resources that are available to farmers statewide and how one local agronomist is a voice invoking a cultural shift among America's toughest people.

If you are having a mental health emergency:

Dane County 24-hour Crisis Line at 608-280-2600

Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-TALK or (800) SUICIDE

Dane County Clerk of Courts (regarding the commitment process) at (608) 266-4311