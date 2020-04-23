Dane County Farmers Market moves to online shopping and drive thru pick-up

The Dane County Farmers Market has moved locations and to a new online platform to continue support local family farms.

People can shop for local produce and food at the new website sourcewhatsgood.com, place an order then go to the drive thru pick-up where vendors will place the items in your car.

After you place your order, head over to the Dane County Farmers Market Facebook page to find out when you can go through the drive thru pick-up. Organizers said to avoid major traffic jams they divided pick-up times by the first letter of first names.

Organizers want to limit contact between customers and vendors as much as possible. They said people will be asked to roll down their windows or open their trucks so vendors can place the products inside.

The new drive thru pick-up is happening at Willow Island at the Alliant Energy Center every Wednesday and Saturday. The online shop closes one day before pick-up to give vendors time to package the orders.

"Through the COVID-19 pandemic folks are really coming together and choosing to spend their money on things they support and a lot of our Madison community really supports family farmers and we're absolutely seeing that by them showing up placing orders on the online platform and participating in the local food pick-up," Sarah Elliott, Dane County Farmers Market organizer, said.

The farmers market runs from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

More information