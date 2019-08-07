Fast storms leave plenty of damage, debris

More than 10,000 Wisconsin Public Service customers -- including 7,000 in Green Bay -- were without power after storms brought down branches and power lines Wednesday afternoon. That's down from their peak of 15,000 and 12,000, respectively.

A tree split and came down on a fence in a Green Bay neighborhood (Photo: Donna and Pat Pirman)

Witnesses reported trees down for a two- to four-block radius. The sign outside Timsan's on East Mason Street toppled, and police cars blocked off where power lines were down and a utility pole snapped. Police are asking all drivers to avoid the area of East Mason and Cass streets -- use Main Street instead.

Brad Spakowitz says VIPIRMax indicated rotation in the storm winds in Bellevue, a Green Bay suburb, but there's no confirmation there was a tornado.

Downed trees are also reported in Brussels, Bear Creek, Little Sturgeon, Navarino, Laona, Luxemburg, and viewers sent us photos of damage in Bellevue, De Pere.

A 71 mile per hour wind gust was recorded in Oshkosh just before 8 p.m.

Hail the size of golf balls fell near Coleman, the National Weather Service reported. One-inch hail, the size of a quarter, fell in Appleton and north of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and so much hail in a backyard in Lakewood that it looked like snow.

People are reminded not to come near any downed power lines because they might still be energized and don't try to drive through flooded streets.

Flooding is another danger of the storm. Law enforcement reported flooding from Luxemburg to Algoma, and we've seen street flooding where storm drains were overwhelmed by downpours.

Action 2 News has crews out covering storm damage. This report will be updated.



