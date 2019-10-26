Person of interest arrested after fatal Beloit shooting

A person of interest in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Beloit man Enrique Ramirez on Wednesday, Oct. 23, has been taken into custody.

Chet A. Hummell, 30, was arrested Friday evening in Rockford on a charge of a felon in possession of a firearm. The Rock County District Attorney’s Office will review the case for other potential charges, according to the City of Beloit Police Department.

Ramirez was pronounced dead on Thursday at 5:46 a.m. at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

Community members reportedly came forward with critical information and the Rockford Police Department assisted in the investigation, according to the Beloit Police Department.