Fatal UTV crash still under investigation

The driver of a utility terrain vehicle was killed in a crash in the Town of York on Saturday afternoon.

Green County Sheriff's Office deputies and Blanchardville first responders received a report of a crash with injuries involving a UTV on the W8800 block of Highway 39 in the Town of York at 1:48 p.m.

The driver of the UTV was driving at a low speed while traveling on a steep embankment of the private property, according to the sheriff's office.

Once the UTV overturned, the driver was partially ejected from the vehicle. The driver then became trapped underneath the UTV after the crash, suffering fatal injuries.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner’s Office. The driver was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff's office.

An adult passenger was riding in the UTV at the time of the crash. They were not injured in the crash.

The UTV was not damaged and was removed from the scene. The UTV was not equipped with seat belts. The name of the driver of the UTV is not being released until the notification of family members, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials from the Green County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, Green County Coroner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were all on scene to assist in the investigation. The New Glarus Police Department also assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the sheriff's office.