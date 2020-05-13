Fate of this year's Dodge County Fair, flea markets unknown

The fate of the 2020 Dodge County Fair and monthly flea markets in Beaver Dam is still up in the air.

The fair is scheduled for August 19-23 and the first of the flea markets is scheduled for May 23.

Planning in Beaver Dam is on hold while organizers await state limitations to be lifted from the COVID-19 pandemic, and additional guidance from state officials.

Officials said the Fair Board met earlier this week to talk about options for the fair, but with too many unknowns, the board decided it was too early to make any final decisions on this year's events.

Dodge County Fairgrounds officials said they are still waiting on final interpretations on whether or not flea markets and vendor fairs are essential. Organizers said a final decision cannot be made until May 21, two days before the first market.

The board hopes to hold the flea market in some capacity, which supports Frosty's Fosters Animal Rescue.

The remaining flea markets are scheduled for June 20, July 18, August 29, September 19 and October 17.