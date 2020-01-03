Father and 9-year-old daughter killed while hunting. They were mistaken for deer.

A South Carolina man and his daughter are dead after being shot while hunting deer on New Year’s Day.

30-year-old Kim Drawdy and his 9-year-old daughter Lauren were hunting near their home in Walterboro, South Carolina, CNN reports.

That's when four hunters shot them after mistaking the father and daughter for deer, according to state’s DNR.

"When I got the message, I just couldn't believe it," Drawdy’s brother, Benny, told CNN affiliate WCBD. "My heart stopped when they told me it was my brother and his daughter."

