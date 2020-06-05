Father arrested in killings of Kaukauna children

The biological father of two children who were found dead in a Kaukauna home in February is facing homicide charges in the case, according to Kaukauna Police.

Matthew Beyer of Manitowoc is in custody for the deaths of William Beyer, 5, and Danielle Beyer, 3.

Police announced Friday morning that Matthew Beyer, 35, was booked in the Outagamie County Jail. Jail records show he was booked at 7:18 a.m.

Police are recommending two counts of First Degree Intentional Homicide to the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office.

Police say more information will be released in a criminal complaint.

The DA's office tells Action 2 News that Beyer will not be making a court appearance Friday.

Police say the Beyer children were found in a duplex in the 1200 block of Crooks Ave on Feb. 17. They had what police described as "intentionally inflicted injuries." Investigators have never released information on an exact cause of death.

Someone made a 911 call from inside the home reporting the children were in need of help. Police have not said who made that call.

"We want to thank the community for their cooperation and patience during the investigation of this incident," reads a statement from the Kaukauna Police Department.

In March, Matthew Beyer started a GoFundMe for burial expenses for the children. That fundraiser was closed after raising $100.

An obituary for the children remembered them as curious and smart.

"Will and Dani were inseparable. Will was Dani's protector and Dani always looked up to Will. They were both always smiling with their great big smiles and were just happy to always be together," reads the obituary.

