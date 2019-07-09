Father attempts to confront man following his daughter

A girl walking home from the pool in the Hill Farms Park area on Tuesday morning noticed a newer black Subaru following her, according to Madison Police.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. According to Public Information Officer Lorie Anderson, the girl found her father who attempted to make contact with the driver. The driver immediately left the area.

He is described as a middle-aged, white male with brown hair wearing a baseball hat. Anderson said no additional incidents have been reported related to that car.