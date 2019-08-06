Father pushes for hands-free cell phone laws after losing daughter, grandchild

The new Hands-Free Phone Law in the State of Minnesota hopes to minimize distracted driving on the roads. It took effect on Thursday, August 1.

Megan Goeltz, 22, died after being hit by a distracted driver in Stillwater, MN on February 29, 2016.

Now, one Wisconsin man behind that law is setting his sights closer to home.

"She was 22 when she died," said Tom Goeltz.

The father, who lives in Hudson in western Wisconsin, remembers every agonizing detail of February 29, 2016.

"A little over three years ago, my daughter, Megan, and her unborn son were killed by a distracted driver in Stillwater, Minnesota," he said.

Now, Goeltz uses his grief to advocate for new legislation targeting cell phone use behind the wheel. "As a safety consultant, I brought it upon myself to make some change."

All Minnesota drivers are now required to only use hands-free devices. Violations result in a $50 fine for the first offense and $275 fine for subsequent offenses.

It is the result of more than two years of hard work by Goeltz and more than 10 years by other advocates against distracted driving.

The new law makes it illegal for a driver to have a cell phone in their hands for any reason outside of emergencies. Voice commands and single-touch activation are allowed, but law enforcement officers say the safest option is to put the phone away altogether while driving.

"Anything that takes your attention away from the driving task opens up the chance for something to go wrong and a crash to happen," said Scott Reignier with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

In Wisconsin, hands-free cell phone use while driving only applies to drivers with a probationary license or when driving through active construction zones.

Goeltz is hoping to change that.

"I'm looking at this trying to push it from a different direction from what we did in Minnesota," he said. "I don't want it to take 10 years, because every year that we wait, we kill another 200, 300 people in Wisconsin due to distracted driving."

On Monday night, the Hudson Common Council passed a hands-free cell phone ordinance that went into effect immediately. The fine is $98.

Goeltz plans to keep working with state lawmakers, hoping for a day when cell phone use behind the wheel will be banned completely. Until then, he says hands-free laws are a step in the right direction.