Father sentenced to 13 years in prison in death of 9-year-old daughter

A Milwaukee father was sentenced to 13 years in prison Monday, in connection to the accidental shooting death of his 9-year-old daughter.

Miyanna Jelks was accidentally shot by her brother, who is a minor, in their home near 38th St. and Ruby Ave. in March 2018.

Marcel Jelks, 34, was convicted on three counts including child neglect causing death. He will spend 13 years in prison along with 9 months of extended supervision.

In February, the child’s mother, Talisha Lee, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect. She was sentenced to two years in prison and four years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, Miyanna’s brother told investigators Jelks and Lee left their home to go shopping. It said he told police he “observed Miyanna with a gun” and took it away from her.

The complaint said as Miyanna was spinning around the room, the brother “began waving the gun around.” He apparently “pulled the trigger, the gun fired, and Miyanna immediately fell to the ground.”

The complaint also indicates police found a gun lock inside the house, but the gun had not been secured inside it.