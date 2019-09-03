Favre and Bears Superfans talk rivalry ahead of NFL kickoff

Green Bay Packers legendary quarterback Brett Favre sat down with Bill Sweski's Superfans from Saturday Night Live ahead of the kickoff of the 100th season of the National Football League.

In a video released on Tuesday, Favre and the Superfans, portrayed by George Wendt and Robert Smigel, discuss the history of the Packers versus Bears rivalry.

The two sides discuss the NFL's centennial outside Soldier Field, featuring what the Superfans call a Keto meal, featuring fried chicken and ribs.

The comedy routine continues with "Mary Beth" an Alexa-type device calls the Lombardi Trophy, the Ditka trophy. Favre points out that the Packers have won more titles than the Bears.

The NFL season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 5, with the Green Bay Packers playing the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. on NBC. The game will air locally on WMTV NBC15.

