Favre: Rodgers 'surprised' by Packers' decision to take Love

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre says Aaron Rodgers was surprised by Green Bay's decision to draft a quarterback in the first round.

Favre said on "The Rich Eisen Show" that he had spoken with Rodgers since the Packers traded up four spots in the first round to take Utah State's Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick on Thursday.

Favre says Rodgers was "Let's just say surprised that they went in that direction." Favre also told Eisen that "my gut tells me" Rodgers won't finish his career in Green Bay.

Rodgers has four years remaining on his contract.

