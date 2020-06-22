Favre compares Kaepernick to Pat Tillman, "I'd assume hero status will be stamped"

Brett Favre said he thinks Colin Kaepernick will reach "hero status" similar to Pat Tillman.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Favre was asked if he thinks Kaepernick belongs in the Hall of Fame based on his work on and off the field.

"I can only think of, right off the top of my head, Pat Tillman's another guy who did something similar, and we regard him as a hero," Favre said. "So I'd assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well."

Tillman walked away from the Arizona Cardinals to join the U.S. Army in 2001 after the September 11 terrorist attacks. He was killed while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2004.

In contrast, Kaepernick spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, but has not played since 2016 when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

"It's not easy for a guy his age, black or white, Hispanic, whatever, to stop something that you've always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in," said Favre.