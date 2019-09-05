Favre says Packers will win NFC North

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre is predicting Green Bay will win the NFC North this year.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Favre had plenty to say about new head coach Matt LaFleur and current quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I don’t know much about LaFleur. He may be a great coach, he may be a great guy, I don’t know him it’s not my place to say anything in regards to that but I do know Aaron. The reason they have been in contention year in and year out is because of him,” said Favre.

Favre went on to say he believes the Packers may be getting overlooked this season.

“I think they are going to surprise some people, I really do. There has been a lot of change and I do know they have a great quarterback, no one can argue that,” he said.

And as far as predictions for the upcoming season? Favre is confident his former team can steal the division title back from the Chicago Bears.

“I think for them, they have to find their identity. Again I know it rests with Aaron Rodgers but defensively they have to find their niche. I think they may surprise a lot of people. I think they will slip in there and win the division,” he said.

